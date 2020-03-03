FPL SolarTogether offers a way to go 100% solar

A major milestone for clean energy in Florida: The nation’s largest community solar program is now a reality, and it can help you make ends meet.

FPL SolarTogether offers a way to go 100% solar, no matter where you live and no matter your budget.

The company will build 20 new solar plants.

This is part of FPL’s “30-by-30” plan to install 30 million solar panels in Florida by the year 2030, making the Sunshine State a leader in solar energy.

Enrollment starts March 17..

Anyone interested can visit the FPL SolarTogether web page.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know