FPL SolarTogether offers a way to go 100% solar
A major milestone for clean energy in Florida: The nation’s largest community solar program is now a reality, and it can help you make ends meet.
FPL SolarTogether offers a way to go 100% solar, no matter where you live and no matter your budget.
The company will build 20 new solar plants.
This is part of FPL’s “30-by-30” plan to install 30 million solar panels in Florida by the year 2030, making the Sunshine State a leader in solar energy.
Enrollment starts March 17..
Anyone interested can visit the FPL SolarTogether web page.
