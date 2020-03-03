Detectives seek video to capture Golden Gate Estates horse killer

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find the person responsible for slaughtering a horse last week.

The horse, “Whip,” died last week near a Golden Gate Estates home. CCSO is asking for any video camera footage that could lead to an arrest. Specifically, detectives want anyone with cameras in the area of Immokalee and Rock roads to review any footage.

Whip was the Doria family’s prized competitive rodeo horse. His meat was extracted and remains were all that was left behind. In a disturbing discovery, Tilton Doria, a child, found what remained.

“I found him lying there, dead,” Tilton said. “They think, ‘Oh, it’s just an animal. It’s just a pet.’ No, it’s a family member.”

The family is offering a $12,500 reward while deputies are asking anyone with information to call CCSO at 239-252-9300 or 239-775-8477. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.780.TIPS (8411).

Writer: Michael Mora

