Cape Coral ex-nurse sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping patient

A Lee County judge has sentenced convicted rapist Jeovanni Hechavarria, an ex-nurse of Cape Coral Hospital, to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual battery for raping a hospital patient.

As part of his sentencing, Hechavarria will be a designated sexual predator. He will be required to pay costs of therapy for his victim, pay restitution and pay multiple other fees to funds for his victim.

Hechavarria’s attorney says Hechavarria maintains his innocence in the crimes he has been found guilty of.

Hechavarria is accused of raping three patients but only faced a trial for one of those victims.

This is a breaking story and will have updates.

Writer: WINK News

