Bloomberg campaigns in Florida weeks before Florida primaries, talks SWFL

Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg isn’t focusing on states taking part in Super Tuesday, instead, he’s in Florida weeks ahead of the Florida primary.

The former mayor of Miami, Manny Diaz, endorsed Bloomberg today. With this endorsement, Bloomberg hopes to win the Hispanic vote.

“Since we are here in Little Havana, let me make perfectly clear and echo what Manny said. We will not win Florida with a candidate who sings the praises of Fidel Castro and downplays the atrocities committed in Cuba,” Bloomberg said.

The conversation shifted to “Biden vs. Bloomberg”, which dominated today’s press conference. “Joe is taking votes away from me, along with Buttigieg. Have you asked Joe whether he’s going to drop out?” Bloomberg asked.

Former candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg gave Joe Biden their support yesterday.

“I have no intention of dropping out,” Bloomberg said. “We’re in it to win it, and I don’t understand why you would not ask every other candidate to drop out.”

Bloomberg is hoping for a brokered convention, adding, “I’ve worked as hard as I can and hopefully it’ll turn out well.”

When asked about the environment Bloomberg said, “Florida really should care about the environment. If you look at the Aquifers in the middle of the state, they’re coming up with saltwater all of a sudden. Florida is a state that’s right on the ocean, on both sides of it. Oceans are rising, storms are getting more frequent, storms are getting more powerful, and the storms are moving a lot slower so they do more damage in any one place.”

