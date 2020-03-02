Volunteers help police handle traffic complaints all across Cape Coral

Cape Coral is arming a team of volunteers with equipment to help fight congestion on the roads.

Cape Coral Police Department says right now they have 100 traffic complaints, and the volunteers help mitigate those numbers.

On top of brand new radar guns, Cape police are also getting a new speed trailer that tracks your speed and even stores data that is collected for traffic studies.

Volunteers will go to the locations of a traffic complaint, where they will count the number of vehicles that go through speeding—using a radar gun.

Sometimes the complaints aren’t anything. And having the volunteers perform these tasks instead of police officers is a good use of time and money.

“Well since they’re going out and they help supplement our traffic unit…if they get called to a complaint and they sit there for however long the complaint has been going on and they said the times they say they see the traffic and nothing comes through this will save us a lot of money because we’re not gonna have an officer go to a location where there was no problem,” said Cape Coral Police Master Sgt. Patrick O’Grady.

Cape police stressed to us that they do perform background checks on all of their volunteers.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

