Treasure hunter finds silver coins from 1715 shipwreck on Florida beach

A treasure hunter using a metal detector found 22 silver Spanish coins dating back to a 1715 shipwreck.

TC Palm newspapers report that 43-year-old treasure hunter Jonah Martinez located the coins, worth about $7,000.

Twelve Spanish galleons laden with treasures from the New World were bound for Spain on July 31, 1715, but 11 were lost during a hurricane off the coast of Florida. Most of the treasure lies beneath the ocean.

Florida law requires recovery permits for individuals who want to explore or recover artifacts on state-owned lands underwater, but not on a public beach.

Martinez said he has no intent to sell or polish the coins but will keep them with others of his other historic finds.

Author: CBS Miami / Associated Press

