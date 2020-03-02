Roadblock due to crash at Michigan Ave and Marsh Ave in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a crash along Michigan Avenue in Fort Myers Monday night.

According to FMPD, police are diverting traffic away from Michigan Ave at the intersection with Marsh Avenue and Michigan Avenue Extension due to a crash with a moped versus an SUV.

The rider of the moped was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

FMPD expects the the intersection to be closed until at least 9 p.m. or later.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

