Public comment open until March 16 for Kissimmee River deviation plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District recently announced it will receive public comment regarding planned temporary deviation to support Kissimmee River restoration until March 16.

According the army corps, the intent of the planned temporary deviation is to limit Lake Kissimmee releases to no more than 900 cubic feet per second (cfs) in order to facilitate KRR construction in Reach 2, which is located south of S-65.

This army corps says this is necessary because flows greater than 900 cfs as measured at S-65 cause water to rise out of the Kissimmee River bank. The planned temporary deviation will provide operational flexibility to the SFWMD, increasing the likelihood of providing flows within the optimum range for Corps construction.

“We want to have the flexibility to hold the lake stages for Lake Kissimmee a little bit higher prior to the start of the wet season,” said Dr. Orlando Ramos-Gines, Senior Project Manager. “This will give us the best chance at keeping flows in the Kissimmee River low enough to facilitate the construction on the Kissimmee River Restoration Project while maintaining flood control as our primary purpose.”

This is all part of the army corps’ Draft Expedited Environmental Assessment (EA) and Proposed Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) associated with a planned temporary deviation to the 1981 Lake Kissimmee, Hatchineha and Cypress Interim Regulation Schedule.

Public comment can be submitted through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website. Comments can be submitted by mail no later than March 16:

Melissa Nasuti

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Jacksonville District

P.O. Box 4970

Jacksonville, Florida 32232-0019

MORE: Planned Temporary Deviation 1981 Lake Kissimmee, Cypress, and Hatchineha (KCH) Interim Regulation Schedule

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know