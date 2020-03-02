New facility in Hendry County used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection makes AIA official point of entry

A groundbreaking is underway for a big new security facility in Hendry County that will be used by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

The new facility will make Airglades International Airport an official point of entry for the United States.

At 4,000 square feet—this $2.1 million facility will turn AIA into the first privatized cargo hub in the U.S. The hub will transport goods, such as fruit, flowers, and seafood— between Latin America and the U.S.

Hendry County was selected for the new location because it is right off of Highway 27, just 87 miles from Miami.

Not only will the new facility make transporting goods a little easier, but it will also have a big economic impact for Hendry County.

The building is scheduled to open 2022.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

