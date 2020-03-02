Man found guilty by jury in Deputy Chance animal abuse case avoids prison time

Oscar Lee Thompson III, 19, was sentenced for one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty, a third-degree felony, on Monday.

Thompson was found guilty by jury on Feb. 6, following a one-day trial in Lee County. The victim in this case was a dog now known as “Deputy Chance.” The State Attorney’s Office recommended the defendant be sentenced to jail followed by probation.

Judge Bruce Kyle did not ajudicate Thompson guilty but did sentence him to 5 years of probation. According to the press release, the ruling stipulates that Thompson is also not allowed to live in a home with animals or possess any animals. Thompson must also undergo a mental health evaluation and follow through on any recommended treatment. He must also undergo anger management counseling. Thompson must graduate from high school and maintain a 2.5 GPA or better. Once he graduates he must look for a job and provide proof that he has applied, doing at least three applications a week, until he is hired. He must pay restitution, the amount was reserved. The defendant was also ordered to pay court costs and the cost of prosecution.

The case started on Feb. 26, 2019 when a Lee County Domestic Animal Services Animal Control Officer responded to a complaint about a stray dog in a person’s backyard in Lehigh Acres, with a wide band of red tape securing its mouth closed. The responding officer found the dog to be in respiratory distress and cut the tape off of the dog’s snout. The dog was given water and immediately drank a bowl full. The dog also had a bleeding wound on the upper forearm leaving the dog unable to use the leg to support the weight.

“Today’s sentence for the cruel actions of the defendant done to Deputy Chance,” said State Attorney Amira Fox, “should serve as a reminder that animal abuse is against the law and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent when there is evidence to proceed under Florida law.”

Writer: WINK News

