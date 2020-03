Governor DeSantis holds news conference after declaring State of Emergency for Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Monday morning after declaring a State of Emergency for Florida.

The declaration comes after two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. One in Hillsborough and the other in Manatee County.

