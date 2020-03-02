Early voting underway in Charlotte County for 2020 Democratic primary election

The Florida primary election is a few weeks away, but early voting is open now for several Southwest Florida counties. Democratic candidates have made maybe a handful of campaign stops in the state, but some voters already have their minds made up.

Early voting is underway in Charlotte County ahead of the March 17 primary election, so we went to the polls in Punta Gorda Monday to find out what made local Democrats want to vote sooner than later.

“I’ve known for a long time who I was going to vote for in the Democratic primary,” Ted Goodwin said.

“I just wanted to get it in; I’ve listened to the candidates,” Juanita Henderson said.

Some candidates on the ballot will not make it to Florida primary. Joe Biden supporters told us they’re not worried.

“I’m feeling solid about it,” said. “I just hope the rest of the Democratic American voters see it my way,” Goodwin said.

Voters such as MJ Bellino said the South Carolina primary sold her on her choice for Democratic presidential nominee.

“I wasn’t sure, but I think after last Saturday, I felt better to make a decision,” Bellino said.

The polls are campaign-free zones, so 155 feet away from the polls, Gene Murtha was as enthusiastic as early Democratic primary voters but with a different purpose.

“We’re here today to let everyone know that we’re in full support of President Trump,” Murtha said.

Murtha told us she and other Trump supporters will be stationed near the Punta Gorda poll station every day until the primary.

“People will see us,” Murtha said. “We’ll make sure they see us.”

Regardless of who voters support, they all agreed this election will serve as a turning point in the United States of America.

“I think this is a very important election,” Henderson said. “I think our voices need to be heard, and we need change.”

Early voting ends March 15 in Charlotte County. Early voting in Lee and Collier counties begins Saturday.

“It’s be an interesting race, but we are very optimistic,” Murtha said.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

