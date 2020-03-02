Collier County Public Schools implements preventative initiatives to combat coronavirus

There are now 102 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. And two of those are right here in Florida. And health officials want to make sure you are taking every possible step to stay healthy. That includes our school districts.

Collier County Public Schools released an in-depth plan Monday to keep children healthy and away from coronavirus.

“We want to make sure kids and parents are ready,” said Kamela Patton, the superintendent of Collier County Publlic School.

Students will notice new flyers and posters in all Collier County schools as well as the addition of hand sanitizer at certain places where there are a lot students.

The school district wants to do everything it can to keep students healthy, something parents are welcoming.

“It’s gonna happen,” Bryan Briggs said. “It’s just a matter of when.”

Superintendent Patton said they are starting their plan by teaching the kids about viruses and bacteria.

“We want to get the message across that actually washing your hands is the very best we can do,” Patton said. “The hand sanitizer is second best but still better than not doing it.”

The school district will also add more nurses who will look out for symptoms in the children.

“As of tomorrow, we will have a full-time nurse that will be with our students and parents that are registering,” Patton said. So they can do an extra check as they arrive.”

Parents will also receive newsletters with information about the virus. Many we spoke to are on board with all the safety measures.

“I don’t think you can take enough precautionary measures when it comes to medical virus or diseases,” Patton said.

The school district is also going to review its classroom cleaning services.

Collier County Public Schools asks parents to make sure their email address updated, so you get the latest announcements. The school district says, if an outbreak does come to the county, they have a lot of e-learning plans to make sure education does not come to a halt.

Parents such as Briggs agree with the school district’s initiative to protect kids now.

“Especially in a school with kids, it only takes one kid to get sick,” Briggs said. “My daughter got sick so many times from one kid, and it goes all over.”

MORE: COVID-19 – Florida Department of Health

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know