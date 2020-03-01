Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of 2020 presidential race

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who skyrocketed to be a top contender in the Democratic race, is dropping out, three aides to his campaign confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. Buttigieg won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses and then came in second in the New Hampshire primary, but struggled to come up with a path forward after losses in Nevada and South Carolina.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Caitlin Huey-Burns, Jack Turman, Adam Brewster and Ed O’Keefe contributed to this report.

Author: CBS NEWS

