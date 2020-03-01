Multiple fire crews respond to 7 semi-trailers, excavator fire in south Fort Myers

Several fire rescue agencies are responding to a fire involving multiple semi-trailers and a tractor in south Fort Myers Sunday night.

According to the San Carlos Park fire department Facebook post, firefighters are along Pennsylvania Street working to put out the fire with seven semi-trailers and one excavator.

There are no reported injuries.

The scene is just north of Alico Road and east of US-41.

Crews with San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, Estero Fire Rescue, South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, Lee County EMS and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are all responding to the scene.

Writer: WINK News

