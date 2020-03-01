Man severely burned in Cape Coral boat fire

Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a boat fire with injuries in Cape Coral Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a boat fire near homes along the 1900 block of SE 26TH Terrace.

Firefighters confirmed a man was severely burned and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Our crew is at the scene to gather new information.

A man is severely burned after a boat fire in #CapeCoral … his neighbors stepped into help get him to the hospital. @CapeCoralFD got here fast and put out the flames @winknews pic.twitter.com/rONsXGS74Y — Gina Tomlinson (@GinaWinkNews) March 2, 2020

A family on vacation saw the plumes of smoke from the fire.

“When we were in the pool, we just thought it was a thunder cloud,” Lisa Cooper said.

As Cooper got closer, she said she could see flames coming from the boat.

“They were really high and big,” Cooper said.

Neighbors say they hurried to help the man who was severely injured and called 911 for assistance.

Firefighters blocked the roadway and rolled out a water hose to put out the flames.

Neighbors Julie Ferguson said she knows the man and his wife.

“He and his wife, very nice people, and, hopefully, we’re all praying that he heals,” Ferguson said.

The boat fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know