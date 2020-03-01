LCSO updates possible knife fight to deadly stabbing, conducts death investigation

Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports what was initially a response to a possible knife fight in a south Fort Myers community Saturday night has been updated to a death investigation Sunday.

According to LCSO, deputies responded to what has been determined to be a deadly stabbing of a male on Cross Creek Boulevard in a community off Daniels Parkway near the corner of Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

The victim’s identity and age have not been shared by investigators at this time.

This is the latest information about this death investigation released by LCSO currently.

MORE: Lee County deputies respond to possible knife fight with injuries in south Fort Myers

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know