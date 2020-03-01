Flamingo Half Marathon to start in Fort Myers

On your mark, get set, go!

In just about 30 minutes, hundreds of runners are expected to take the streets for the 2nd Annual Lazy Flamingo Half Marathon. That means you will find a big stretch of a busy street in Fort Myers shutdown.

This includes Southbound McGregor Blvd, which will be fully closed from around 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. from College Pkwy to W First St. Residents on the riverside of McGregor will be permitted to exit and travel north on McGregor or cross McGregor with the assistance of officers or volunteers as runner traffic permits.

Additionally, McGregor Blvd between College Pkwy and Camelot Dr will be closed entirely (both north and southbound) during the event. Those who live or work near the course are urged to plan ahead and use alternate access, where possible.

WINK News reporter, Syndey Persing, is live at the race where streets are already closed and runners are gearing up. Watch in the video above.

Reporter: Sydney Persing



