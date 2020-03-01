Armed robbery suspects in Lee County sought by authorities

Two people are sought by SWFL Crime Stoppers following an armed robbery at the Promenade in Bonita Springs on Friday.

After the armed robbery at the S. Bay Dr. Bonita Springs Promenade on Friday, the suspects used the victims’ credit cards at a Walmart on Tamiami Trail N. in Naples, according to the SWFL Crime Stoppers press release.

If you have information or can provide any assistance with identifying the two suspects, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers by calling its 24-hour hotline at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), visit its website or download its P3 Tips mobile app.

All tipster will remain 100% anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know