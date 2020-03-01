A general view of the Florida Capitol Tuesday April 23, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida Legislature is in its final two weeks of session. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
2 ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases in Florida, gov. declares public health emergency

Published: March 1, 2020 9:51 PM EST
Updated: March 1, 2020 11:52 PM EST

The Florida governor’s office has confirmed two “presumptively positive” cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

A presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing at CDC.

The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis confirms two individuals in the State of Florida tested “presumptively positive” for coronavirus (COVID-19), including a resident of Manatee County and a resident of Hillsborough County.

DeSantis and the State Health Officer and Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees, have declared a public health emergency in the state.

According to the governor’s office, Florida Department of Health will actively monitor, at a minimum, all persons meeting the definition of a Person Under Investigation (“PUI”) as defined by the CDC for COVID-19 for a period of at least 14 days or until the PUI tests negative for COVID-19. Active monitoring by the Florida Department of Health will include at least the following:

  • Risk assessment within 24 hours of learning an individual meets the criteria for a PUI
  • Twice-daily temperature checks

DeSantis will hold a press conference at the Florida Department of Health 10:30 a.m. in Tampa and 2 p.m. in Miami-Dade County Monday.

The CDC currently recommends mitigation measures in communities with COVID-19 cases, including staying at home when sick, keeping away from others who are sick and staying at home when a household member is sick with respiratory disease symptoms or if instructed to do so by public health officials or a health care provider.

