SWFL woman’s event raises over $15,000 for rare eye cancer

More than 140 people hit the pavement in Goodland Saturday morning to show support for a rare eye disease.

Loren Seaman suffers from ocular melanoma, a rare eye cancer. She organized a walk and golf cart ride event around her community this weekend to raise awareness and support.

Seaman says the inaugural event raised more than $15,000 dollars for the nonprofit A Cure In Sight.

She hopes it also inspired people to get their eyes checked.

“My passion and my mission in life is to spread the word and to spread awareness,” Seaman said. “I don’t want people to go through what I’ve gone through. I wanna try to save lives, so I’m out telling people to get their eyes dilated, comprehensive eye exam.”

Seaman says those eye exams can detect something wrong early. That means potential patients can get treated sooner.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

