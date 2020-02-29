President Donald Trump on Feb. 26. (Credit: WINK News)
WASHINGTON, D.C.

President Trump to hold news conference to discuss coronavirus developments

Published: February 29, 2020 1:09 PM EST

President Donald Trump announced Saturday afternoon that he will be holding a news conference to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.

The conference will be held at the White House beginning at 1:30 p.m.

