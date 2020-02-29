President Trump to hold news conference to discuss coronavirus developments

President Donald Trump announced Saturday afternoon that he will be holding a news conference to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.

I will be having a 1:30 P.M. Press Conference at the White House to discuss the latest CoronaVirus developments. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020

The conference will be held at the White House beginning at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the conference live in the streamer below:

