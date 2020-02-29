Lee County deputies respond to possible knife fight with injuries in south Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a possible knife fight with injuries in south Fort Myers Saturday night.

According to LCSO, deputies are on scene along Cross Creek Boulevard. They were called in around 7 p.m. regarding a possible knife fight.

There are injuries involved, and deputies are actively investigating. The scene is within a neighborhood off Daniels Parkway near the intersection with Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

LCSO says it appears to be an isolated incident and poses no danger to the public.

There is no further information from LCSO at this time.

Writer: WINK News

