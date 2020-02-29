Cheer community raises money for 10-year-old cancer patient in Cape Coral

A 10-year-old girl in Southwest Florida continues to face adversity some don’t see in a lifetime. She has been a cancer patient since she was a toddler. During her continued treatment, community members stepped up to show her support.

Amalia Mikulanec is being treated for leukemia for the sixth time in her life. Hundreds of people gathered in Cape Coral to cheer her on Saturday.

“Amalia was diagnosed with leukemia when she was about two and a half years old,” said Kari Mikulanec, Amalia’s mom. “She’s relapsed about six different times with the final relapse being about six to eight months ago.”

For Amalia, cheerleading has always been a refuge, one that’s helped her through her cancer treatment.

Amalia was cheerleading for the Cape Junior Cudas when she found out the leukemia she fought five times before returned.

“No one ever knew how much of a battle she’s been going through because she never complained,” said Nancy Villanueva, the Cudas’ assistant coach

“One day we didn’t see Amalia in practice, and, at the end of practice, we went into the locker room, and coach Dawn said that Amalia is sick,” said Sophia Smith-Stanbra, one of Amalia’s teamates.

As Amalia continues to be treated for cancer, what was once her refuge is now her support system. Her team went on to win their championship competition in her honor. And the entire cheer community gathered to perform and show of their skills while raising money to show Amalia she has champions in her journey.

“For their family to be going through something so tragic, I really felt like it was important for us to support their family just as a community,” said Megan Reark, who is a former intern of Amala’s 5th-grade class and organized the event.

Community members we spoke to expressed their determination for Amalia in her continued treatment.

“She’s a fighter,” said Jason Punyahotra, the president of Cape Coral Junior Football Association. “Any great fighter needs people to support them. They have to have a reason to fight.”

Amalia is scheduled for a bone marrow transplant in March. Her family hopes that will put her on the path toward permanent remission.

All of the proceeds from the raffles, concession sales and merchandise at the day’s event will go to Amalia and her family for her continued treatment. It’s a show of support that’s giving Amalia and her family the strength they need.

“You have to lean on somebody,” Kari said. “And it takes a village.”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

