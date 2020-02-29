Charlotte County firefighters extinguish RV fire, none injured

Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to and RV fire west of I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, firefighters responded to an RV fire along the 27000 block of Jones Loop Road.

Investigators determined the fire started at refrigerator in the RV after crews extinguished the flames.

Three adults and a dog were traveling in the RV.

No one was injured in the fire.

Writer: WINK News

