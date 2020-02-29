‘Bucket List Bash’ in North Naples generates support for cancer research

The fight against cancer is in Southwest Florida this weekend.

“Bucket List Bash” got underway at the Naples Grand Resort in North Naples Saturday night. It’s all in effort to raise money for American Cancer Society.

“Bucket List Bash” continued its mission to support American Cancer Society while also celebrating it tenth anniversary.

The goal at the 2020 event is to raise over $1 million to help find a cure. All the money raised will go toward cancer research.

We told you about Cathy Mezzalingua, who is the events honorary chairperson at the night’s event. Since Mezzalingua’s daughter, Laurie, died of breast cancer, Mezzalingua has helped more than 7,000 other women during their treatment.

WINK News and our magazine partner Gulfshore Life are proud sponsors of the event. And WINK News Anchor Lois Thome was the emcee for the event.

Mezzalingua said she wants future patients like her daughter to be “cured and will not have to die the way our daughter did.”

A doctor who recently won a Nobel Peace Prize for his cancer research is scheduled to speak during “Bucket List Bash.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

