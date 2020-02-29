‘A Breath of Hope’ Lung Run/Walk aims to raise awareness, funds for those fighting lung cancer

Making an impact one stride at a time.

On Saturday, you can join hundreds of others at Lakes Regional Park in Fort Myers to support families who have gone through some of the most difficult pain—losing a loved one.

The “A Breath of Hope Lung Run/Walk” is about so much more than just a “fun event” at the park, it’s about lung cancer and saving lives.

At just 27 years old, this vicious disease took the life of Kelly Andrews-Klagmann. She was a healthy, young woman, a non-smoker and she just died hours after marrying her soulmate.

“A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation” wants you to look at her face and remember her name. Organizers say this walk is for people just like Kelly, to raise awareness and funds to fight lung cancer.

We hope you'll join us! Bring a jacket. https://t.co/2PK0Mxf4DL — Sydney Persing WINK (@sydneypersing) February 29, 2020

Part of this group’s platform is that funding to research this disease is low because it’s misunderstood.

You can help support “A Breath of Hope” by coming out to Lakes Regional Part at 7330 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers from 8 to 11 a.m. and joining in on the 5K run/walk.

Proceeds from the event will support programs for lung cancer right here in SWFL as well as the U.S. translational research awards funded by A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation.

For more information on the Lung Run/Walk, click here.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Briana Harvath

