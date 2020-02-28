Southwest Florida Reading Festival to feature bestselling author

We are just a week away from the Southwest Florida Reading Festival, the largest one-day reading festival in the state. More than 20 top notch authors will be there including New York Times best seller Lisa Unger. She and librarian Rebecca Modys stopped by the WINK news studio ahead of the big event. The Southwest Florida Reading Festival is happening March 7th in downtown Fort Myers. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

