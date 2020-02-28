Sanctuary needs help to identify lost wolf dogs in SWFL

Shy Wolf Sanctuary needs help from community members to identify three wolf dogs found roaming Collier County recently.

Homeowners spotted them in Golden Gate Estates and Bonita Springs. The sanctuary came and picked them up. Because of their behavior, trainers believe they’ve been socialized with humans.

The sanctuary believes their owners didn’t want them anymore. So they released them into the wild.

“They find that they’re probably just too hard to handle and that’s because some are climbers, and some are diggers,” said Nancy Smith, founder of Shy Wolf Sanctuary. “They want them to look like a wolf and act like a dog, and that’s just not gonna happen.”

They are hoping someone will come forward and claim the animals.

Until then, they are being taken care of and are safe.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know