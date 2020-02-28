FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Romo is finally in the Super Bowl. After being unable to lead Dallas to the big game, Romo will call the game for CBS in his second season in the booth. But just like Jared Goff and Tom Brady, Romo is coming in with plenty of momentum after his call of the AFC Championship game _ where he predicted many of New England's plays and tendencies _ drew universal accolades. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
Retired NFL star Tony Romo agrees to $17M TV analyst deal with CBS

Published: February 28, 2020 8:33 PM EST
Updated: February 28, 2020 8:35 PM EST

Retired NFL star Tony Romo has reportedly agreed to a deal with CBS Friday that will pay him an estimated $17 million a season as an NFL analyst, making the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback the highest-paid NFL analyst in TV history.

Andrew Marchand, a New York Post sports columnist, tweeted about the deal in a post that has gone viral.

Yahoo Sports reports the deal ends speculation that Romo would leave CBS for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” The two networks were reportedly engaged in a bidding war for his services.

