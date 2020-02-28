Retired NFL star Tony Romo agrees to $17M TV analyst deal with CBS

Retired NFL star Tony Romo has reportedly agreed to a deal with CBS Friday that will pay him an estimated $17 million a season as an NFL analyst, making the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback the highest-paid NFL analyst in TV history.

Andrew Marchand, a New York Post sports columnist, tweeted about the deal in a post that has gone viral.

Breaking: Tony Romo and CBS have agreed to a deal that will make him the highest NFL analyst in TV history in a deal that will pay him around $17 million per season, according to sources. Story up shortly. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 29, 2020

Yahoo Sports reports the deal ends speculation that Romo would leave CBS for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” The two networks were reportedly engaged in a bidding war for his services.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know