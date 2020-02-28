Police apprehend man in stolen ambulance in Northeast Philadelphia

A suspect is in custody after stealing an ambulance and leading police on a lengthy chase through Northeast Philadelphia Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the police pursuit throughout the city and when the suspect was captured by police.

The pursuit ended on the 2700 block of Tolbut Street in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 10:40 p.m.

The suspect broke through several blockades during the pursuit.

At one point, police appeared to have the suspect surrounded but the ambulance narrowly escaped after smashing through several cop cars.

BREAKING: this stolen ambulance continues an hour-old chase through North East Philly. It’s broken through several blockades even at this slow speed pic.twitter.com/HPmgggqpfy — Dan Koob CBSPhilly (@DanKoob) February 29, 2020

Chopper 3 video showed a large number of police vehicles following the ambulance.

There is no word on what started the pursuit.

