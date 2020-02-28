Credit: CBS Philly.
Police apprehend man in stolen ambulance in Northeast Philadelphia

Published: February 28, 2020 10:47 PM EST
Updated: February 28, 2020 11:00 PM EST

A suspect is in custody after stealing an ambulance and leading police on a lengthy chase through Northeast Philadelphia Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the police pursuit throughout the city and when the suspect was captured by police.

The pursuit ended on the 2700 block of Tolbut Street in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 10:40 p.m.

The suspect broke through several blockades during the pursuit.

At one point, police appeared to have the suspect surrounded but the ambulance narrowly escaped after smashing through several cop cars.

Chopper 3 video showed a large number of police vehicles following the ambulance.

There is no word on what started the pursuit.

