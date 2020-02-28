Naples Quilters Guild stitches support for SWFL cancer patients

Quilting for a cause. This cancer survivor says stitching helped her through treatment. Now, she’s using her fabrics to help other patients.

“I walk in the room and I’m seeing stitches of love,” said Suellen Maxwell, vice president and secretary of Bosom Buddies Brest Cancer Support, Inc.

Stitches of love fill this North Naples home where quilters like Beverly Young come together to make designs and make a difference.

“Last year we produced 350 quilts that we gave for kids that are coming from abuse and things within our community so we’re really community-oriented,” Young said.

Now, the Naples Quilters Guild is sewing up support for local breast cancer patients.

“I’m happy to say that I’m almost a 10-year survivor of breast cancer and many of our members have had breast cancer,” Young said. “We’re going to sell all of these quilts for Bosom Buddies.”

Maxwell appreciates the thousands of dollars quilt sales contribute to her all-volunteer organization.

“Without the help of organizations like the Quilters Guild, we could not provide that financial support to women in Collier County and Bonita Springs,” she said. “These women give not only their tremendous talent, but the heart in all the work.”

“What quilting does is, it’s kind of like a community that comes together,” Young said.

A community passionate about patchwork and giving back to Southwest Florida.

You can admire or buy those quilts starting next Friday at the New Hope Ministries Church in Naples. Admission is $8 and the two-day show benefits both Bosom Buddies and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

