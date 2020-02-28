Naples man takes plea deal, sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex

A Naples man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of fatally shooting an ex at Lely High School back in December, according to State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

Jose Alfredo Avila Pena, 50, shot and killed the 28-year-old woman around 8:30 p.m. outside the school campus while she was attending night classes.

He was found guilty Friday morning of second-degree murder with a firearm and sentenced to life. He pleaded no contest.

Pena and the victim had ended a relationship not long before the crime. The woman was leaving her class with a male friend and his mother who both witnessed the shooting.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to find the woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper torso.

Friday’s plea agreement alleviates the family of the victim from having to go through a trial.

Collier County Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Dave Scuderi, Assistant State Attorney Deborah Cunningham, and Assistant State Attorney Kate Rumley handled the case.

Writer: Briana Harvath

