Horse in Golden Gate Estates slaughtered for its meat, $10K reward for info offered

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person or persons who butchered a horse in Golden Gate Estates.

A horse names Whip was slaughtered, with the meat extracted and remains left behind.

The owner of the horse, Mike Doria, said someone cut his back fence, led the horse next door, tied him to a tree and skinned him.

Deputies were called to a pasture off Immokalee Road Friday around 7:58 a.m. Friday after the remains of the horse were found.

They say someone had entered the pasture sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. It appears the suspect or suspects were after the horse’s meat, based upon the remains at the scene.

Doria wrote in a Facebook post that he is offering a $10,000 reward for any information on who slaughtered his Red Roan gelding.

Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call CCSO at 239-252-9300 or 239-775-8477. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.780.TIPS (8411).

Writer: Briana Harvath

