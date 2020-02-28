‘Give me $20,000 or I will kill everyone:’ Cape Coral man found guilty of robbing Synovus Bank

A Cape Coral man has been found guilty as charged for robbing a bank back in May 2019, according to State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

Anthony Larry Masters, 50, was found guilty of one count of robbery following a one-day trial in Lee County.

Masters robbed the Synovus Bank branch on Del Prado Boulevard on May 28, 2019. He walked into the bank and handed a teller a note that said: “Give me $20,000 or I will kill everyone.” He did not show a weapon. He took the money and fled.

Cape Coral police handled the crime scene. They arrested Masters the next day at his home in Cape Coral with assistance from U.S. Marshalls.

Masters faces up to 30 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. He has three pending cases with the State Attorney’s Office for three other alleged bank robberies.

Assistant State Attorney Erin Hughes prosecuted the case.

Writer: Briana Harvath

