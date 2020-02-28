GCHS takes in 16 additional cats from LaBelle storage unit hoarding case

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has taken in an additional 16 cats and kittens from a hoarding case in LaBelle.

A total of 38 cats have been brought into GCHS in the past three days, which is a huge undertaking for the shelter.

Many of the felines are sick and need rehabbing. They came in very hungry, flea and tick-ridden and with an array of different illnesses or physical ailments.

GCHS needs your help to continue caring for these cats. They are in desperate need of donations including monetary donations in order to help upkeep this large intake and supply them with much-needed medicines.

They will also need foster homes for temporary care and love since they will be on antibiotics and other medications. GCHS says nothing tops a loving home environment, which is something these cats have never experienced.

If you are interested in fostering, please contact [email protected]

Other things GCHS desperately needs are cat litter, canned cat food and cardboard flats to be used as litter boxes.

If you’d like to help out, you can mail items to or drop them off at 2010 Arcadia Street, Fort Myers, FL 33916.

Writer: Briana Harvath

