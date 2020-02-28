FTC warns about scammers amid coronavirus outbreak and concern

Scammers will usually try to take advantage of people during a hurricane, flood or earthquake. Another thing federal officials are warning you about now are scammers taking advantage of people amid concerns for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Federal Trade Commission put out an alert this month warning people to be on the lookout for scammers.

As usual, scammers are trying to prey on people’s fears to gain their personal information and steal their money or make them victims of identity theft.

One way they are doing this now is through what are called phishing scams.

You’ll get an email like that looks like it’s from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and it has information you might want.

And, once you click on the link, malware is loaded onto your computer, and your data is at risk, all of it.

Don’t click on links you don’t know, especially CDC or World Health Organization.

Ignore vaccination offers. You won’t be hearing about a medical breakthrough in an email

Be wary of donation requests, and avoid “investment opportunities.”

