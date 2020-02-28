Crime scene investigation underway at Tax collector’s office in Lehigh Acres

Deputies are swarming the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office in Lehigh Acres right off of Lee and Sunshine Boulevard Friday Morning.

Deputies have the scene blocked off with crime scene tape and they have been speaking to employees of the office to gather more information.

The office told us there was a break-in after business hours. However, they said they cannot release any more information since the investigation is still active.

They are working to get the facility back up and running and will do their own assessment after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is done and decide from there when to reopen.

LCSO has only told us that it is an active investigation.

We have seen the crime scene unit going in and out of the building taking photos of the scene.

As of now, the location will be closed for the remainder of the day, anyone trying to use the tax collectors office will have to visit a different location.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know