Audubon study: Two thirds of American birds are at risk of dying from climate change

According to Audubon researchers, climate change may force American birds to relocate to new living habits and they warn some may not survive.

“Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns affect birds’ ability to find food and reproduce, which over time impacts local populations, and ultimately continent-wide populations, too. Some species may even go extinct in your state if they cannot find the conditions they need to survive and raise their young,” according to the Audubon research study.

In Florida, researchers found 29 species of birds that they classified as “vulnerable,” which included the whooping crane and sandhill crane.

For more information on the ways birds in America could be affected by climate change visit the Audubon website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

