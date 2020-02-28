Asian food festival looking to bounce back after coronavirus fears stifled previous event

Fears over the coronavirus are damaging an Asian American local philanthropy after turnout was low to a recent charity event because people were afraid to come to their events.

This weekend the group is looking to bounce back with another charity event that is expected to bring in thousands.

The group says this time no one has messaged them leading up the event about coronavirus concerns like they did in the previous one. And no vendors or performers have bailed either.

They are hoping they can make up for all the money lost.

The money raised by the event goes to help give Asian Americans here in Southwest Florida scholarships— in the previous year they gave out six.

On Friday they hope to see a larger crowd and want people to understand this virus is not affecting us in SWFL.

“People will think…hey nobody got sick going to Asia fest… A couple of weeks ago and you couldn’t get more of a concentration of Asian and Chinese people in one area at one given time and nobody got sick… So moving forward hopefully we can provide that as a fact that we’re OK, we’re safe,” said Pearl Cruz of the Asian Professionals Association of SWFL.

Anyone who wants to attend the event will be located at Millennial Brewing in downtown Fort Myers from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Different performances will be going on every hour.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

