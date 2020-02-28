16-year-old injured in hit-and-run waiting for bus in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that injured a 16-year-old at a Cape Coral bus stop Thursday.

According to CCPD, the teen was hit at the corner of Southwest 43rd Terrace and Skyline Boulevard. The girl was about to cross the street when she was hit by a driver in a car who did not stop to assist her.

The teen got on the bus at Ida Baker High School, where Lee County EMS took her to Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida for treatment.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck.

The teenager is expected to be OK.

Writer: WINK News

