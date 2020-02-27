Step2 recalls children’s grocery cart toy due to laceration hazard

Step2 is recalling some models of their Little Helper’s children’s grocery shopping carts due to a laceration hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the shopping cart’s basket can break into sharp pieces, posing the hazard.

About 17,000 units were sold in the United States at BJ Wholesale Club, Kohl’s and other stores nationwide as well as online at Step2.com from May 2019 through October 2019.

The following models and color combinations have been recalled

700000 (blue basket with tan cart)

708500 (pink basket with white cart)

8567KL (pink basket with gray cart)

The grocery shopping carts measure 18.5 inches by 13 inches by 21.5 inches and have a shopping cart base and basket, four wheels and a doll seat. Only units with date code combinations of 5 and 19 are included in this recall. The date code can be found on the center rib on the back of the basket below the handle. The model number is located on the product packaging.

Step2 has received 22 reports of the cart baskets breaking, but no injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these shopping cart toys, please take it away from children immediately and contact Step2 for a free replacement or a refund in the form of a $40 credit toward the purchase of another Step2 product on their website.

You can contact Step2 at 800-347-8372 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.step2.com. Just click on Services & Recall and then on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know