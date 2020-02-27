New charges in case of former FMPD captain

There is more trouble for Jay Rodriguez, a former Fort Myers Police Dept. captain who was accused of paying for sex after a body camera video caught him during a massage parlor investigation, then lied about it seven years ago.

WINK News just received court documents from December that said the Office of the State Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit of Florida is now looking into Rodriguez for false reporting of a crime and evidence tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

The state attorney said it is investigating a second incident and the evidence tied it with the first case. The state attorney has filed charges against Rodriguez in the first case.

In September, the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement arrested Rodriguez for perjury and solicitation of prostitution. It all stems from a video that appears to show Rodriguez engaged in sex acts during an undercover sting at a massage parlor in 2013.

The assistant state attorney out of Sarasota took over the case because Amira Fox asked another state attorney saying Rodriguez was a contributor to her campaign.

Just three days ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing the assistant state attorney to take more time to build its case with a deadline of March 8, 2021. The documents show Rodriguez’s case is expected to be back in court next month.

The Fort Myers Police Dept. declined to comment.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know