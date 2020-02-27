SeaWorld Orlando rescue team releases 15 rehabilitated sea turtles back to the Atlantic Ocean

The SeaWorld Orlando rescue team released 15 rehabilitated sea turtles back to their home in the Atlantic Ocean over the past two weeks.

The endangered turtles were released at the Canaveral National Seashore in New Smyrna Beach.

They were all rescued in New England after cold stunning and flown to Orlando for specialized care and treatment late last year.

Of the rehabilitated turtles, 10 of them were Kemp’s ridleys—a critically endangered species—and the other five were green sea turtles, which are classified as endangered.

“FWC staff worked to identify permitted rehabilitation facilities that could provide care for dozens of cold-stunned turtles from the Northeast U.S.,” said FWC sea turtle biologist Meghan Koperski. “These transfers ease the burden on the sea turtle rehabilitation facilities in the Northeast, ensuring space for any new patients requiring care. Partners like SeaWorld stepped up and made this happy ending possible.”

Since 1980, more than 2,800 sea turtles have been rescued by SeaWorld’s rescue teams in collaboration with government agencies and partner marine life facilities.

If you see an injured marine animal, you can help by calling the FWC hotline at 888-404-3922 or by dialing *FWC on a cellular device.

