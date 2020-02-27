Lee County students celebrate moon landing 50th anniversary with International Space Station

Twenty Lee County students took a trip out of this world Thursday without leaving Southwest Florida. They all celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of the moon landing along with the International Space Station.

Hundreds of people packed Fort Myers High School to talk to astronaut Jessica Meri live from the International Space Station.

“I started saying I wanted to be an astronaut since I was 5 years old,” said Oren Philpott, a fifth-grade student. “And I always had this idea that I really wanted to be in space looking back at the Earth and feeling what that would felt like with human eyes, looking back at the Earth with human eyes.”

The event was a hit with all the students. Those we spoke to were both excited and encouraged by the experience. Students such as Philpott showed great enthusiasm for space field.

“It made me want to go to space a little bit more, to go and explore the unknown,” Philpott said.

But he’s not so sure about being an astronaut. Oren told us he really liked event’s other special guest. Steven Zoeller worked as an advanced planner on Apollo 11.

“The astronauts are the tip of the spear,” Zoeller said. “And what a lot of people forget is the spear behind the tip.”

Zoeller hopes Oren follows in his footsteps.

“Maybe he’ll help someone take the next “giant leap for mankind,” Zoeller said. “We are going to have to have people there that are advanced in agriculture, that can grow things, that can prepare food, medical, they can take care of people, and that sort of thing.”

The day’s pace talk was part of Lee County’s 50 years 50 schools initiative. Fifty schools across the district joined in space themed lessons and activities.

“I really think it would be cool to do what he does,” Oren said.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

