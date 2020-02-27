Goodland woman raising awareness for rare eye cancer through ‘Walk a Mile in Our Sight’

“My passion and my mission in life is to spread the word and spread awareness,” said Loren Seaman.

She wants you to put on an eye patch and experience what it’s like living with ocular melanoma: a rare eye cancer she’s been battling since 2001.

“It’s a pretty scary diagnosis,” she said. “A lot of us lose our vision; a lot of people lose their eye. I don’t want people to go through what I’ve gone through. I came up with ‘Walk a Mile in Our Sight.'”

It’s a one-mile walk or golf cart ride around her Goodland community this Saturday to help OM patients get the treatment they need through “A Cure in Sight” support.

“‘A Cure in Sight’ is a nonprofit and now we have an office in Goodland,” Seaman said. “We already donated 7,000 this month to patients and we’re only in February. We’re also raising money for research and we’re trying to find a cure.”

“Loren’s amazing to be able to do what she does,” said walk participant, Sherri Morrison. “I thought, there’s no way I can’t not help with this.”

Seaman encourages walk participants to help others in need too.

“We’re asking people to bring a canned food item for our daily bread in Marco Island because I believe that it takes a village,” she said.

Inspiring people to get their eye exams and open our eyes to the potential we have to make a difference.

You can join her and others “Lookin’ for a Cure” in Goodland this Saturday. The walk starts at 11 a.m. in Margood Harbor Park where there will also be live music, food and raffles.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

