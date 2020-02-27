Fort Myers woman meets firefighters who saved her life

A Fort Myers firefighter and woman were reunited after he saved her life.

Earlier in February, Lyn Spalding had a massive heart attack and was found with no pulse until firefighters brought her back to life.

We met with her and firefighter Andrew Ivey, who have formed a new friendship.

“Very overwhelming because you just don’t think you’re ever going to need them,” Spalding said.

Spalding is recovering at the hospital after having a major heart attack out on the water. She was on a boat near the Fort Myers Yacht Basin when her fiancé called 911.

That’s when Fort Myers firefighters such as Ivey rushed into action.

“After shocking her twice we were able to get her pulse back,” Ivey said.

With the teamwork of first responders and doctors, Spalding lived.

“Majority of the cardiac arrests we run don’t,” Ivey said.

That made the moment Ivey and Spalding were able to share more special.

“We ran a call yesterday, and we were at Gulf Coast hospital, and I wrote the report and said, ‘Let’s see if Mrs. Spalding is available,’” Ivey said. “And we found her room number and went in to say hello. Her boyfriend recognized me immediately and was getting teary eyed.”

“It’s above and beyond what they need to do,” Spalding said.

And it was the cause for a newfound friendship.

“The impact that we have as a group on these people that we serve, there’s nothing better than that,” Ivey said.

Spalding and her fiancé also want to thank Lee County emergency services for their fast work during her rescue. She told us she will be out of the hospital within the next day or so and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Thank God they were there at the right time,” Spalding said. “Because, if not, I wouldn’t be here now.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

