Fort Myers Topgolf slated for spring 2021 completion, traffic concerns addressed

The company of major entertainment facilities says its project has an end in sight in Southwest Florida. Since the project began, traffic in a corridor of Lee County has been a concern. County leaders say there is a plan to manage possible traffic issues. Leaders and people living in the area also look to what hopes to be a largely positive economic impact. Thursday, Topgolf announced the Fort Myers location will be completed by spring 2021, the first Topgolf entertainment facility in Southwest Florida.

Topgolf will be set up along Colonial Boulevard behind a Lowe’s home improvement story near I-75.

“We have a lot more middle class and younger families moving here,” Joy Roseberry said. “We need something to do.”

At a joint town hall meeting in Lee County, Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass stressed the economic impact, calling Topgolf a global company with 58 venues worldwide.

“Fort Myers is known for the beach,” Sebastian Guitian said. “But, when it’s cold like today around 50, 60 degrees, you could probably go to Topgolf and get a couple swings in.”

Some told us it will feed Southwest Florida’s tourism industry and help serve all the families moving here.

“It’s not a big city, but we want things to take our kids to,” Roseberry said. “Go out for a girl’s night out somewhere. We need more of the entertainment of it.”

There is a worry about a continued increase in what’s already a busy traffic area.

“I think it will be nice, but it probably will bring lots of traffic, more traffic than there already is,” Ryan Oreshan said. “They would have to do something because now it’s kind of scary.”

Commissioners had an answer to the safety concerns at that town hall meeting. They are already working on a roadway extension project on Dani Drive and Challenger Drive, just down the street. That will make Topgolf more accessible.

And, community leaders and neighbors see the Topgolf as the anchor for a commercial hub.

“Topgolf might provide a better economy in the area, bring more people to the area,” Guitian said.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know