Fort Myers man gets 20 years in prison for guns and drugs

Published: February 27, 2020 11:08 AM EST
Updated: February 27, 2020 11:22 AM EST

Shermykael Juanius Jenkins, Sr., 37, of Fort Myers, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty as charged of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was found guilty following a Lee County trial in January.

On April 14, 2019, a K-9 Officer with the Fort Myers Police Department was responding to a report of possible criminal mischief, according to the State Attorney’s Office press release. While enroute, dispatch advised the officer that the perpetrator had broken a window and left the scene. The officer saw a man fitting the description of the suspect, on a bicycle with a black back pack and no lights.

When the man, later identified as Jenkins, saw the marked patrol car, he cut through an empty lot to a house, per the release. He got off of his bike, ignoring the officer’s command to stop. As the officer approached, Jenkins took a silver object he had shielded on his right side and threw it over a fence. A second officer arrived on the scene and both detained Jenkins and placed him in a patrol car. Officers recovered the object which was a gun.

They also found two types of pills in a pill bottle near Jenkins. The pills were tested and identified as the prescription drugs Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, the release says. The backpack had a plastic baggie filled with cocaine and two bags containing tobacco mixed with a designer drug and stimulant called Eutylone.

Assistant State Attorneys Olivia Ferrell and Malcam Godwin prosecuted the case.

