Fort Myers man gets 20 years in prison for guns and drugs

Shermykael Juanius Jenkins, Sr., 37, of Fort Myers, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty as charged of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was found guilty following a Lee County trial in January.

On April 14, 2019, a K-9 Officer with the Fort Myers Police Department was responding to a report of possible criminal mischief, according to the State Attorney’s Office press release. While enroute, dispatch advised the officer that the perpetrator had broken a window and left the scene. The officer saw a man fitting the description of the suspect, on a bicycle with a black back pack and no lights.

When the man, later identified as Jenkins, saw the marked patrol car, he cut through an empty lot to a house, per the release. He got off of his bike, ignoring the officer’s command to stop. As the officer approached, Jenkins took a silver object he had shielded on his right side and threw it over a fence. A second officer arrived on the scene and both detained Jenkins and placed him in a patrol car. Officers recovered the object which was a gun.

They also found two types of pills in a pill bottle near Jenkins. The pills were tested and identified as the prescription drugs Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, the release says. The backpack had a plastic baggie filled with cocaine and two bags containing tobacco mixed with a designer drug and stimulant called Eutylone.

Assistant State Attorneys Olivia Ferrell and Malcam Godwin prosecuted the case.

