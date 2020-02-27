Dresser recalled by Home Depot due to tip over risk, entrapment hazard

Home Depot is recalling a dresser due to a tip-over risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest is unstable if it is not anchored to a wall. The dresser could tip over and lead to death or injuries to children.

The dresser was sold between May 2015 and December 2019.

The chest is about 44 inches tall and weighs about 96 pounds. A white label on the back of each chest lists the manufacturer “Country Art & Craft LLP” and date of production in black text.

If you have one and it’s not anchored, the retailer recommends you stop using it.

Home Depot is offering a full refund. You can contact them at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. You can also contact Home Depot on their website and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Author: CBS Miami

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know