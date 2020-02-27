Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest sold at Home Depot. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)
MIAMI (CBS MIAMI)

Dresser recalled by Home Depot due to tip over risk, entrapment hazard

Published: February 27, 2020 1:25 PM EST

Home Depot is recalling a dresser due to a tip-over risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest is unstable if it is not anchored to a wall. The dresser could tip over and lead to death or injuries to children.

The dresser was sold between May 2015 and December 2019.

A Label on the back of the recalled Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest lists the manufacturer and date of production. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The chest is about 44 inches tall and weighs about 96 pounds. A white label on the back of each chest lists the manufacturer “Country Art & Craft LLP” and date of production in black text.

If you have one and it’s not anchored, the retailer recommends you stop using it.

Home Depot is offering a full refund. You can contact them at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. You can also contact Home Depot on their website and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Author: CBS Miami
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media